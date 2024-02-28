A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara, Jharkhand on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. According to Deputy Commissioner of Jamtara, some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. Bihar: 3 of Family Killed as Train Runs Over Them at Islampur Railway Station.

Train Runs Over Passengers in Jamtara

Jharkhand | A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot: Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)