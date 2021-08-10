Shopian, August 10: Terrorists on Tuesday attacked a road opening party of the Central Resrve Police Force (CRPF) at at Kralcheck area of Zainapora in Shopian district. One Jawan is reported to be injured in the attack. The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

Tweet By ANI:

J&K | Terrorists attacked CRPF Road opening party at Kralcheck area of Zainapora in Shopian district; one CRPF man injured — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

