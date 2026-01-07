Shares of Reliance Limited (NSE: RELIANCE) opened in green in early trade on Wednesday, January 7. The stocks of Reliance Industries Limited rose by 0.38% in early trade on January 7. The RIL shares hiked by INR 5.70 and were trading at INR 1,513.30 on January 7. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 7, 2026: Titan Company, Meesho and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Reliance Share Price Today, January 7, 2026:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

