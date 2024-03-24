The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election results or JNUSU Election Results are out. As per reports, the Left Student Wing has won all four posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, which was leading on all four posts failed to win even one post. Voting for the JNUSU elections was held on Friday, March 22. It must be noted that JNU will get its next students' union after a gap of four years. JNUSU Election Results 2024: ABVP Leading in All Four Posts, Counting Underway.

Left Student Wing Win JNUSU Elections

BIG BREAKING 🚨 Left Student Wing wins all 4 Post President,Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary. ABVP Right Wing - BIG ZERO#JNUSU_इलेक्शन#JNUSUElection2024 pic.twitter.com/U0BVWbBVgQ — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) March 24, 2024

ABVP Defeated on All Four Seats

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)