At least 14 were injured, two of whom were in critical condition, after two gas cylinders exploded during wedding preparations near Bavdi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday evening, November 4. According to the reports, the incident occurred at the home of a man named Biramaram. The blast injured 14 people, 12 of whom were referred to Jodhpur for treatment, while two remain in critical condition. Reports suggest welding work was being carried out near several gas cylinders when a leak ignited. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Rajasthan Bus Fire: 15 Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway (Watch Video).

11 Injured in Jodhpur Cylinder Blast

