A shocking CCTV video has surfaced from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, showing a masked man threatening a private bus driver at gunpoint over a route dispute. The incident reportedly occurred on November 6, around 8:50 PM, inside the bus. In the footage, the armed man can be seen warning the driver to "leave the route or shut down the business," while pointing a gun at his head. The dispute is said to have arisen between two private bus operators over passengers and territory. Jodhpur Shocker: Man Falls From Second Floor While Drinking Water, CCTV Video Captures Dramatic Moment of Balcony Mishap.

Masked Man Threatens Bus Driver at Gunpoint in Jodhpur

दो नाली के दम पर हो रही खुलेआम गुंडई. मुंह पर नकाब बांधे ये बदमाश बंदूक दिखाकर बस ड्राइवर को धमका रहा है धमकाते हुए कह रहा है- 'रूट छोड़ दो या बिजनेस बंद करो' राजस्थान के जोधपुर में 2 प्राइवेट बस वालों में रूट और यात्रियों को लेकर विवाद हुआ है. pic.twitter.com/PVgc0hFBXm — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

