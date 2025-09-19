A shocking incident from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a 25-year-old man falling from the second floor of a building. The victim, identified as Nazir, was seen holding a water bottle when he suddenly lost balance and fell backward from the balcony on September 9 around 4:30 pm. Nazir had been working on the upper floor of a building that houses a paan shop and a textile store. In a stroke of luck, instead of landing on the concrete pavement, he fell onto a scooter parked below. The vehicle is believed to have cushioned the impact, preventing more severe injuries. Nazir sustained a leg fracture and other injuries but survived the dangerous fall. He is currently under treatment and recovering. Greater Noida Fire: Girl Falls From Balcony While Escaping Blaze at Annapurna Girls Hostel in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Jodhpur Man Falls From Second Floor While Drinking Water, Injured

Jodhpur, Rajasthan ‼️ A cloth merchant fell from the 3rd floor. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/MsXs8UqdlE — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) September 18, 2025

