India stormed into the semifinals of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2021. They went on to beat Belgium 1-0. Shardananad Tiwari’s penalty corner conversion in the 21st minute was enough for India to seal their place in the semi-finals of the match.

Junior Hockey World Cup: India storm into semifinals with 1-0 win over Belgium.

