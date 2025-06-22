The Belgium women's hockey team are clashing again with the India women's hockey team in the next match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 on Sunday, June 22. The much-awaited contest will be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp, beginning at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 is the Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the Belgium vs India women's hockey match live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India, especially those looking for an online viewing option, can also watch India vs Belgium women's hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Falls 1–4 to Argentina in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

India vs Belgium FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Women's Match Details

Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team steps out for another FIH Pro League 2024–25 challenge. It’s time for a rematch against Belgium. It’s time to turn lessons into a comeback. 💪🏻#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @sports_odisha @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/KLQ7RrQqaI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 22, 2025

