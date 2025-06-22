The Indian national hockey men's team will be locking horns for their final clash in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 with the Belgium national hockey men's team again on Sunday, June 22. Yesterday's meet ended with Belgium beating India 6-3. The India vs Belgium match is scheduled to be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. The contest is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official telecast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, and fans can watch the India vs Belgium live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1.0 (DD Free Dish) will also provide India vs Belgium live telecast. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the India vs Belgium live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Indian Men's Hockey Teams Suffers Seventh Consecutive Defeat in FIH Pro League 2024–25, Loses 3-6 to Belgium.

India vs Belgium FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Match Details

As our Indian Men's Hockey Team gears up for their final clash of the FIH Pro League 2024–25, the squad is ready to give it one last big push. It’s time to finish on a high note.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/3g2CnLPFg7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)