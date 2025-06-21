The Belgium women's hockey team will lock horns against the India women's hockey team in the next match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 on June 21. The much-awaited contest will be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp and will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 is Star Sports, and fans can watch the Belgium vs India women's hockey match live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India, especially those looking for an online viewing option, can also watch Belgium vs India women's hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Falls 1–4 to Argentina in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

Belgium vs India Match Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)