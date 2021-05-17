Justice Uday Umesh Lalit Nominated as Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority With Immediate Effect:

President Ram Nath Kovind nominates Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with immediate effect. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

