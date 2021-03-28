Kanpur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Cardiology Department of LPS Institute Of Cardiology:

Kanpur: Fire breaks out in the cardiology department of the LPS Institute Of Cardiology. More details awaited. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2021

CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. CM seeks report from District Admin & directs a high level team to visit the site & submit report immediately: CMO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2021

Principal Secretary Medical Education, Alok Kumar and DG Fire and Kanpur Commissioner to investigate the incident, and submit a report by today evening: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)