Kanyakumari Church priest Benedict Anto who was absconding after his objectionable videos surfaced, was arrested by Tamil Nadu police on Monday after fleeing and hiding up in a farmhouse in Nagercoil. For more than a week, obscene videos and pictures involving the priest went viral on social media. The videos and photos were stolen from his laptop by some people and uploaded online. Following the leak, the priest was on the run. Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police Arrest Manoj Yadav For Creating Fake Video Of Attack On Migrant Workers by Tamil People To Spread Unrest Among Labourers.

Benedict Anto Arrested

Kanyakumari | Special Police arrested a church priest Benedict Anto after his alleged obscene photos and videos with women emerged on social media: Tamil Nadu police pic.twitter.com/GLKOlRi74f — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

