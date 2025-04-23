In a shocking incident in Chikkaballapur, a protest against the construction of a road for a stone quarry turned violent when Sakaleshkumar, an associate of former BJP MLA YA Narayanaswamy, opened fire at the protesters. The firing, which followed a heated argument between the villagers and Sakaleshkumar, resulted in a bullet injury to Chicken Ravi, a leader of the protest. Ravi was rushed to Chikkaballapur District Hospital for treatment after being struck in the knee. Authorities were quick to respond, with police arresting Sakaleshkumar and seizing a 9mm pistol. Tensions soared as locals gathered outside the Manchenahalli police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Heavy police security was deployed in the area to prevent further unrest. Ex-Karnataka DGP Murder Case: Wife Pallavi Searched on Google How Veins and Blood Vessels Are Cut Near the Neck Before Killing Husband Om Prakash, Reveals Probe.

Ex-MLA Aide Opens Fire at Protesters in Chikkaballapur

An incident of firing by #Sakaleshkumar, an associate of former MLC #YANarayanaswamy, occurred on the outskirts of #Manchenahalli in #Chikkaballapur district. A man named #ChickenRavi sustained serious bullet injuries. The firing took place during a protest staged by locals… pic.twitter.com/Gh3Qwt1MpJ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 23, 2025

