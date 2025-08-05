In a shocking incident in Karnataka, an autorickshaw was allegedly crushed between two buses in Chitradurga. A disturbing video of the auto sandwiched between two buses has also surfaced online. The chilling auto-bus collision was caught on CCTV camera. The viral clip shows a bus ramming an autorickshaw from behind, which is seen right in front of another bus. The disturbing video shows the autorickshaw being crushed between the two buses even before the bus driver could apply the brakes. The terrifying incident occurred on Monday, August 4, in Karnataka's Chitradurga. It is reported that the autorickshaw driver and the passengers miraculously survived the deadly collision. Karnataka Bus Strike: Bengaluru Metro Sees Heavy Rush After KSRTC Employees Start Bandh Across State (Watch Videos).

Autorickshaw Gets Sandwiched Between 2 Buses in Karnataka

Terrifying Video of an Autorickshaw Being Crushed Surfaces

A speeding private bus hit an auto from behind on Head Post Office Road in Chitradurga. Four Victims were rushed to the district hospital. CCTV footage shows the brutal impact.Police are investigating. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Q1Rzqisjzg — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 5, 2025

