The indefinite strike by employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has severely disrupted bus services across the state. The bus strike in Karnataka has forced thousands of commuters to rely on alternate transport. In Bengaluru, videos on social media showed a heavy rush at Namma Metro stations, especially at Majestic, due to limited BMTC services. Public transport has also been crippled in key cities, including Hubballi, Mysuru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, and Davanagere, with complete suspension of bus operations towards Kalyana Karnataka and North-West regions. Karnataka Bus Strike: Indefinite Strike by RTC Staffers, Bus Services Disrupted Across State (Watch Videos).

Bengaluru Metro Sees Heavy Rush After KSRTC Bus Strike

VIDEO | Heavy rush at several Metro stations in Bengaluru as government buses go off roads as employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations begin an indefinite strike from today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/d02igKo1SV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

KSRTC Bus Strike Leads To Heavy Rush on Bengaluru Metro

