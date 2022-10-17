On Monday, Congress presidential election candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casted his vote in Bengaluru. The voting for the next Congress President is underway across the country. Earlier in the day, Kharge said, "It is a part of our internal election. Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck & I also said the same."

Mallikarjun Kharge Casts His Vote

Karnataka | Congress presidential election candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/bfIsEGfVPp — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

