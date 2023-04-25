The State Government of Karnataka has defended its decision to scrap the 4% quota for Muslims, stating that reservation cannot be based on religion. The State argues that the timing of the decision, just before the polls, is irrelevant unless the Petitioners can prove that the reservation was constitutional and permissible. The move has been controversial, with critics arguing that it violates the rights of the Muslim community. However, the State maintains that it is in line with the principles of secularism and equal treatment under the law. Karnataka Muslim Reservation: BJP Government's Decision of Scrapping 4% Quota to Muslims Will Not Be Implemented Till May 9, Says Supreme Court.

Religion-Based Quota Unconstitutional, Says Karnataka Government

#BREAKING State of Karnataka defends the scrapping of 4% quota for Muslims stating that reservation cannot be on the basis of religion. State says just because the decision was before polls, timing etc cannot be pointed out unless Petitioners can show that the reservation was… pic.twitter.com/OrOrDOdT7d — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2023

