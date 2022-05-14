Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest in Srinagar on Saturday after the targeted killing of Chadoora Tehsil office employee Rahul Bhat. Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed within his office premises on Thursday. The killing of Bhat triggered protests from Kashmiri Pandits with many taking to the streets to show their anger.

Check Tweet:

Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest in Srinagar against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat in J&K "We want safety & we're not feeling safe here. Move us where we can feel safe, we can go anywhere. Nothing has been done for us," says a protester pic.twitter.com/wP86fupGjp — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

