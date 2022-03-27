The state tourism department of the Kerala Government has set up a floating bridge at Beypore beach in Kozhikode. Citizens can now walk on the floating bridge along with the waves.

Check ANI's tweet:

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)