Kannur corporation councillor P V Krishna Kumar has been arrested in a sexual abuse case. Krishna Kumar, who was absconding was arrested from Tirupati by a team led by assistant commissioner PT K Ratnakumar, from Bengaluru. An employee of the cooperative society filed a complaint on July 20 alleging that Krishna Kumar, Kannur Corporation Kizhunna Division Congress Councillor, sexually abused her in the workplace.

Check Tweet:

Kerala | Congress leader and Kannur corporation councillor PV Krishnakumar arrested for allegedly raping an employee of women's co-operative bank. The woman had filed a Police complaint on 20th July. He was absconding and has now been arrested from Tirupati. — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

