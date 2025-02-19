A 20-year-old nursing student from Valiyaparamba was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her husband’s house in Taliparamba. The deceased, who had been married to Vysakh, an automotive engineer working in the Gulf, was discovered on Monday. The Taliparamba police have registered a case under Section BNSS 194 and initiated an investigation into the matter. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the cause of death. Family members and local residents have demanded a thorough probe, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police officials are questioning relatives and neighbours to gather more information. Kerala: Man Files Complaint Against Neighbour’s Rooster for Disturbing His Sleep in Adoor, Wins Battle.

Nursing Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

