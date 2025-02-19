Pathanamthitta, February 19: A rooster in Pallickal village near Pandalam, Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, has found itself at the center of a legal dispute after its relentless crowing disturbed a neighbor’s sleep. The Adoor Sub-Divisional Magistrate, on February 15, 2025, ordered the relocation of the poultry shed housing the bird, following a complaint from Radhakrishna Kurup.

Kurup, who has been struggling with health issues, claimed that the rooster, owned by his neighbor Anil Kumar, began crowing daily at 3 am, depriving him of much-needed rest. Unable to tolerate the disturbance, he filed a formal complaint under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. West Bengal Shocker: Man Allegedly Dies After Being Attacked by Rooster During Cockfight at Rural Fair in Jaugram.

After reviewing statements from both parties and conducting a site inspection, authorities found that the rooster’s squawking indeed disrupted Kurup’s sleep. Consequently, the magistrate directed that the poultry shed be moved to a new location—on the eastern side of the washing stone on the southern side of Kumar’s house—to mitigate further complaints. Animal Cruelty in Salem: YouTuber, His Friends Force-Feed Live Rooster to Jallikattu Bull in Tamil Nadu, Booked After Video Goes Viral.

The order mandates that the relocation be completed within 14 days. Should Kumar have any objections, he must present them within the same period. The case has sparked local debate, with some viewing it as an unnecessary legal intervention in rural life, while others argue for the importance of addressing noise pollution.

