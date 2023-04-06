A video of a cop dancing in a drunken state in a police uniform in Kerala has gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows a police officer allegedly dancing in his uniform after being drunk. The incident is said to have taken place during the Idukki temple festival in Kerala. The video shows the drunken cop dancing in front of a temple during the Idukki temple festival. As the video moves further, local people can be seen escorting the cop. As per reports, after the incident came to light, the department suspended the police official, who was posted as a sub-inspector with the Santhanpara police station. Little Girl Greets Kerala Cop with a Salute, Policeman Responds With Same Gesture; Video Goes Viral.

Cop Suspended After 'Drunken Dance' in Police Uniform

And the department gifted a suspension to the Santhanpara Sub Inspector soon after this video from Idukki Pooppara got viral pic.twitter.com/kwblipMkxI — chandrakanthviswanat (@chandra_newsKer) April 6, 2023

