An adorable video of a young girl saluting a police officer is doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, a cute little girl approaches the officer and gives him a salute, while officer returns the salute in a tender gesture. Social media users have lauded the video widely as they dropped heartwarming remarks in the comment section. The video posted by the official Instagram handle of Kerala Police goes with the caption, “Loving greetings from the little girl”. The video has garnered 59,363 likes and over 403,000 views since it was posted on the platform. Video: Elderly Woman Slips While Boarding Train in Mumbai, Railway Cop Comes to Her Rescue.

Kerala Police Shares Heartwarming Video of Little Girl & Cop:

