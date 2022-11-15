On Tuesday, an elephant that fell into a well on Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor was rescued. According to reports, the elephant had fallen into the well on Monday night. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. As per reports, the elephant was rescued by a joint team of forest officials and fire brigade. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Black Panther Climbs Down Tree, Runs Away After Tourists Create Ruckus During Jungle Safari at Pench National Park.

Elephant Rescued From Well in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade pic.twitter.com/S8tSB4OL6V — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

