Pune police detained Kiran Gosavi, who is a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Aryan Khan drug case. He has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted.

Kiran Gosavi has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then & was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued lookout circular against him. pic.twitter.com/vsZd4AqxuT — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)