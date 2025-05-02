A fire broke out at a commercial building in Salt Lake Sector 5, Kolkata, prompting a swift response from the fire services. Flames were seen engulfing the structure as thick smoke billowed into the air, with videos of the incident showing firefighters engaged in dousing operations. No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Kolkata Fire: 14 Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Premises of Rituraj Hotel in West Bengal; Several People Rescued (Watch Videos).

#WATCH | West Bengal | A Fire broke out at a building in Salt Lake Sector 5, Kolkata. Fire tenders rushed to the scene. Details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HGFNK2UH4o — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

