French Warships Arrive in Kochi To Participate in La Perouse Naval Exercise:

French warships arrive in Kochi ahead of La Pérouse joint naval exercise b/w navies of Quad members. They'll sail to Bay of Bengal for naval exercise from April 5-7 It's a training session b/w France, India, Japan, US & Australia: Captain Arnaud Tranchant, Tonnerre ship pic.twitter.com/kjao6S1lnw — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

There will be 8 ships, I will be the commanding officer of the task group as this training is a French initiative. We will make many such trainings to enhance interoperability b/w different navies: Captain Arnaud Tranchant, Tonnerre ship pic.twitter.com/YztYTBARt5 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)