PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri on the former PM's Jayanti on October 2. The Prime Minister in a tweet wrote "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.”

Watch Videos:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/f5a3PWreMl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary (source: DD) pic.twitter.com/FTwww9foal — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

