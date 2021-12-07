Right-wing organisations allegedly barged into a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Monday and vandalised the school building claiming religious conversion of eight students to Christianity. However, the educational institute denied the claim. The violence took place when students of Class 12 were sitting for a mathematics exam. Police have registered a case of rioting against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the incident.

Check It Out:

Letter circulated in the name of our school that 8 Hindu students have been converted to Christianity. They're not our students. Letter is dated Oct 31, Sunday when no teacher/student comes. I had informed Police y'day, still, only 2 cops were here: Brother Antony, school manager pic.twitter.com/agCEpYOtNk — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

