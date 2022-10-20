Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. "I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen," Truss said.

Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM:

Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: Reuters (Pic Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/H69dKh7wai — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

