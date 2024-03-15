The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, March 15, withdrew its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat. AAP also asked the Congress party to withdraw their candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh in Assam. Earlier in the day, senior Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quit the party and joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Chabbewal, who is a legislator from the Chabbewal assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district, posted on X, "Resigned today from INC and Legislative Assembly Punjab." SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Claims AAP Will Be in Fourth Position in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

AAP Withdraws Candidate from Guwahati Lok Sabha Seat

AAP withdraws its candidate from Guwahati Lok Sabha seat and demands from Congress to withdraw their candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh in Assam pic.twitter.com/dNQWDEDvTi — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

