Congress leader and former Punjab minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday said that Jagdish Tytler should avoid joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. "Looking at the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he should avoid joining the Yatra," he said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will soon enter Delhi. Earlier, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab MLA Sukhjjnder Singh Randhawa joined the Yatra on in Rajasthan's Alwar. Bharat Jodo Yatra to Be in Punjab for 8-9 Days Next Month: State Cong Chief.

