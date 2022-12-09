A massive fire broke out at a restaurant selling biryani in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The blaze erupted due to cylinder blast at Rangoli Restaurant. A customer who was eating biryani at the restaurant was charred to death in the fire. Another customer was seriously injured. As per reports, the fire broke after the cylinder caught fire due to gas leakage and exploded. The fire has now been doused by the fire department. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Massive Fire at Biryani Joint in Lucknow Kills One:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)