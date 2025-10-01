A woman was in for a shock when she cracked open eggs she had ordered from Blinkit, only to find plastic inside instead of yolks. The eggs, purchased under the name "EGGOZ Every Day White Protein Rich Eggs," were delivered to her home in Lucknow’s Bazaar Khala area. She recorded the entire incident on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The footage clearly shows the eggs on a plate with plastic filling in place of the yolk. Zepto Delivery Agent Caught on Camera Eating Cherries From Customer’s Order Inside Building Lift, User Claims ‘App Kept Crashing While Trying To Upload Video Proof’.

Lucknow Woman Finds Plastic in Blinkit Eggs

लखनऊ में ब्लिंकिट से अंडे मंगाए गया, लेकिन अंडे से निकला प्लास्टिक जिसके बाद से हड़कंप मच गया, महिला ने अंडे का वीडियो बना कर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया लखनऊ के बाजारखाला छेत्र का मामला pic.twitter.com/vkChCeaBnd — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

