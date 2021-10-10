Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday made the first call over BSNL's 4G network designed in India. Vaishnaw said that PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape. He tweeted, "Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape."

Tweet By Ashwini Vaishnaw:

Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2021

Tweet By ANI:

"Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India)," tweets Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/5CyMD2knoD — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

