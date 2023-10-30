Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination from Budhni constituency on Monday, October 30, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Madhya Pradesh is going to the assembly polls on November 17. The filing of nominations for the upcoming polls in the state is scheduled to end today. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has declared candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Extends Social Outreach in Poll Year; Promises Temple for Lord Ram's Sons.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Files Nomination From Budhni Constituency

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination from Budhni Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/JjblHkfztF — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

