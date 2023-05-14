Sagar, May 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced a slew of sops, reached out to Kushwahas and Jats, and promised to construct a temple of Lord Ram's sons Luv and Kush, apparently to insulate the BJP from possible anti-incumbency in the election year.

Chouhan's outreach came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) debacle in Karnataka where the Congress dislodged the saffron party from its only citadel in south India.

Elections are due in Madhya Pradesh, a BJP bastion, later this year.

“A temple of Luv and Kush (sons of Lord Ram) will be constructed with Rs 5 crore. A dharmshala will be built for the Kushwaha community with as much money in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said while addressing a mega convention of the Kushwaha community in Sagar city.

He said Kushwahas come from Lord Ram's traditions.

“Students educated from government schools who want to pursue medicine will get a five per cent reservation in state-run medical colleges,” Chouhan said.

He said the Kushwaha community welfare board would be set up in MP and the board's chairman will get the status of state minister.

Kings Chandra Gupta Maurya and Ashoka are said to be born in the Kushwaha community, traditionally engaged in agriculture.

Earlier speaking in Bhopal, the chief minister announced the formation of Tejaji Board at Jat Mahakumbh. Jats have staked claim to contest 10 out of 230 seats in MP.

He declared an optional holiday on Veer Tejaji Maharaj's enlightenment day.

Chouhan said Jats are a patriotic community and recalled how he was helped by them during the Emergency in 1977.

The chief minister said the Jat community traced its origin from the lock of hair of Lord Shiv.

"The proud history of Jats would be taught in schools," he added.

On ten tickets demanded by the Jat community, the CM said the Central leadership will take a call.

Chouhan's predecessor Kamal Nath, who heads the state Congress unit, also addressed the gathering of Jats who had come from different parts of the country.

“You all have put forth your demands. I heard them. Kamal Nath is not an announcements machine,” he said taking a potshot at Chouhan who made a slew of announcements at the function.

“I don't make announcements. I believe in action. At your next gathering, I will give an account of my work. I don't run away from accountability,” Nath said and added Jats are a valiant community.

The 2018 elections in MP threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath, but it fell in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out and joined the BJP, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as chief minister.

