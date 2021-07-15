Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen performing the 'Kanyadaan' Ritual during the wedding of his three adopted daughters. The event was held at a temple in Vidisha city of the state on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs 'Kanyadaan' ritual during the wedding of his three adopted daughters at a temple in Vidisha pic.twitter.com/03n6sAcVX3 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)