Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme worth INR 20,500 crore from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today, August 2, said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Today is 'kisan utsav diwas' and PM Narendra Modi will credit more than Rs 20000 crores in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers, through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi... A fertiliser subsidy of around Rs 1.75 lakh crore is given to farmers to boost their income," Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying. The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by PM Modi to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under this scheme, the financial benefit of INR 6,000 per year in three equal installments is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. So far, INR 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers' accounts through 19 installments under the programme. PM Kisan 20th Installment Date Announced: PM Narendra Modi To Release Installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme From Varanasi on August 2.

PM Kisan 20th Installment on August 2

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Today is 'kisan utsav diwas' and PM Narendra Modi will credit more than Rs 20000 crores in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers, through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi... A fertiliser subsidy… pic.twitter.com/OZHw3WTAqS — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)