Authorities have ordered a probe into a chicken party former Madhya Pradesh minister and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vijay Shah allegedly organised in the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve in the Narmadapuram district. In the video that Shah allegedly shot, forest guards can be purportedly seen cooking chicken on an earthen stove while other staffers arrange chairs. Shah can also be heard calling it the best picnic. Shah, who has retained his Assembly constituency of Harsud in the recent polls, was forest minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Heart Attack Death in Madhya Pradesh: Man Collapses While Having Food at Hotel, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Vijay Shah Chicken Party

