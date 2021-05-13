Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that kids who have lost their parents and guardians in the COVID-19 pandemic will get Rs 5,000 per month pension. "We'll also arrange free education for these children & free ration for these families", Chouhan said.

We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)