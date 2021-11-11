A bride refused to marry a drunk groom in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. The wedding procession was returned empty handed as the groom and his friends arrived at the venue drunk. After the bride came to know about this, she refused to sit in the nikaah. The police have assured full support to the bride's family. However, no ocomlaint has been registered in the matter until now.

Here Is The Video:

Bride refuses to marry drunk groom in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/2wLBtMwmrO — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 11, 2021

