The Madras High Court squashed an FIR against five men who were booked for raising slogans against PM Narendra Modi. According to reports, the five men were booked for raising slogans against PM Modi during a protest against the nationwide demonetisation drive in 2016. While granting bail to the five men, the court said that they had merely raised slogans and had not resorted to any violence or obstructed any public servants from discharging their official duties, which was alleged in the FIR.

Check Tweet:

Madras High Court quashes FIR against five men booked for raising slogans against PM Modi

