The Madras High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 1 lakh to kin of man who went missing from COVID-19 quarantine centre. The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the family of a 72-year-old man, who went missing after he was taken by state healthcare staff for COVID-19 treatment in 2020. The man, a bangle seller went missing from the COVID-19 quarantine centre and hasn't been found since. Madras High Court Orders Tamil Nadu Government To Pay Rs 18 Lakh Compensation to Two Men Falsely Implicated in 2013 Murder Case of BJP Leader.

Check Tweet:

Madras High Court directs State to pay ₹1 lakh to kin of man who went missing from COVID-19 quarantine centre reports @ayeshaarvind https://t.co/2qgFHgMruv — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 20, 2022

