Shivsena MLA and President of Yuvasena Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday tweeted, "Mangroves have been a priority for Uddhav Thackeray ji and me. Over the past 2 years, almost 14,163 ha of mangroves has been accorded protection by us, while in Govt, under the Indian Forest Act." On the other hand, Thackeray urged the yuvasainiks to reach out and help the people who have been affected by the floods owing to incessant rains in Maharashtra.

Check Tweet:

Mangroves have been a priority for Uddhav Thackeray ji and me. Over the past 2 years, almost 14,163 ha of mangroves has been accorded protection by us, while in Govt, under the Indian Forest Act. pic.twitter.com/d6LB4vcibm — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 16, 2022

