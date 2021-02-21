Total 16,154 people have been fined for not wearing face masks at public places in a single day today in Mumbai, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra: A total of 16,154 people have been fined for not wearing face masks at public places in a single day today in Mumbai, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)