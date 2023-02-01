In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, two people died after a drum containing a chemical exploded in Thane. The incident took place in Thane's Bhiwandi area. "The deceased were scrap dealers and died after a man lit a cigarette near drums containing Diethylene Glycol," officials of Thane Municipal Corporation said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

Chemical Drum Explodes in Thane

Maharashtra | 2 persons died after a drum containing a chemical exploded in the Bhiwandi area of Thane. The deceased were scrap dealers and died after a man lit a cigarette near drums containing Diethylene Glycol: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/B7sgciTD3O — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

